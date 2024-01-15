Bessie Coleman After School Aviation Program to be tested in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics has partnered with the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Star Program to implement an after-school aviation program for 6th and 7th grade students at the Weatherford Public Schools, Pryor Public Schools, and Springdale Elementary of the Tulsa Public Schools.

The first of its kind in Oklahoma, students enrolled in the aeronautical program will learn about aerospace careers and will participate in hands-on aviation projects that have been designed to create interest in aerospace and aeronautics while celebrating the heritage of Bessie Coleman, America’s first black woman pilot.

“Aerospace is Oklahoma’s fastest growing industry, and it’s important we provide as many educational opportunities as possible, so our students can learn about the incredible career opportunities available in the various aviation fields right here in our state. The earlier young people are exposed to the world of aeronautics, the more likely they are to take STEM-related classes and gain the tools and knowledge needed to successfully pursue a career in this exciting industry,” said State Senator Adam Pugh. “As a former aviator, I’m thrilled this unique after-school aviation program will now be offered in Oklahoma and look forward to hearing how it opens students’ minds to the endless world of possibilities in the aerospace industry.”

During the program’s first week, students will be introduced digitally to Gigi Coleman Brooms, Bessie Coleman’s great-niece and an actor-historian who will reenact her great aunt’s early life telling the story of how she became America’s first black, female pilot in 1921.

Gigi Coleman Brooms.

During the following weeks, students will meet professional pilots, build airplanes, interact with military aviation professionals, and learn about commercial flight, space travel, advanced air mobility, and drone operations.

During the after-school program, Oklahoma educators will follow a curriculum developed by the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Star Program and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

The curriculum is designed to promote STEM (science, technology engineering, and math), teach the theory of flight, and introduce various careers, pioneers, and inventors in aviation, according to officials with Chicago-based aviation education non-profit.

“Aunt Bessie would be proud of the work we are doing in her honor and legacy. Speaking at schools and churches, she encouraged African Americans’ interest in aviation. She also raised money to found a school to train black aviators. One hundred years later, we are continuing her mission and we are excited to bring the state of Oklahoma into our aeronautical family,” said Coleman Brooms.

For more information: BessieColeman.org, Oklahoma.gov/Aerospace