Landing to take a picture doesn’t turn out as planned

The pilot and passenger were flying the Aviat Aircraft A-1B at a cruise altitude about 3,500 feet mean sea level.

The pilot told investigators that he performed a precautionary landing for unspecified reasons to a beach on Matagorda Island, Texas. During the landing roll, the airplane veered left and collided with a sand dune. The fuselage and both wings sustained substantial damage.

When reporting the accident to his insurance company, the pilot reported that he landed to take a picture. He did not report any mechanical malfunctions with the airplane.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s loss of directional control during an intentional off-airport landing.

NTSB Identification: 104508

