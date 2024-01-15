General Aviation News

Landing to take a picture doesn’t turn out as planned

The pilot and passenger were flying the Aviat Aircraft A-1B at a cruise altitude about 3,500 feet mean sea level.

The pilot told investigators that he performed a precautionary landing for unspecified reasons to a beach on Matagorda Island, Texas. During the landing roll, the airplane veered left and collided with a sand dune. The fuselage and both wings sustained substantial damage.

When reporting the accident to his insurance company, the pilot reported that he landed to take a picture. He did not report any mechanical malfunctions with the airplane.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s loss of directional control during an intentional off-airport landing.

NTSB Identification: 104508

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This January 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

