Picture of the Day: Comparing costs

James Weibe sent in this photo and note: “That’s my Sonex in the foreground and a business jet at Colonel James Jabara Airport (KAAO) in Wichita. Nice contrast! I figure that the operating costs on the bizjet for two hours are roughly equal to the entire purchase cost of my airplane.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.