MT-Propeller receives STC for Cessna 182s

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for its three-blade propeller on the Cessna 182H, J, K, L, M, P, Q, F182P, and F182Q powered by the Continental IO-550-D engine.

The FAA STC is in progress.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features:

  • Damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operations
  • Bonded on stainless steel leading edge for erosion protection of the blades
  • Unlimited blade life
  • More ground clearance for less FOD
  • FOD repairable blades
  • Inside and outside noise reduction.

MT-Propeller holds more than 220 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft Industry as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry. More than 28,000 propeller systems with more than 100,000 blades are in service.

