MT-Propeller receives STC for Cessna 182s

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for its three-blade propeller on the Cessna 182H, J, K, L, M, P, Q, F182P, and F182Q powered by the Continental IO-550-D engine.

The FAA STC is in progress.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features:

Damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operations

Bonded on stainless steel leading edge for erosion protection of the blades

Unlimited blade life

More ground clearance for less FOD

FOD repairable blades

Inside and outside noise reduction.

MT-Propeller holds more than 220 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft Industry as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry. More than 28,000 propeller systems with more than 100,000 blades are in service.