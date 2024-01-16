MT-Propeller receives STC for Cessna 182s

MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for its three-blade propeller on the Cessna 182H, J, K, L, M, P, Q, F182P, and F182Q powered by the Continental IO-550-D engine.
The FAA STC is in progress.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features:
- Damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operations
- Bonded on stainless steel leading edge for erosion protection of the blades
- Unlimited blade life
- More ground clearance for less FOD
- FOD repairable blades
- Inside and outside noise reduction.
MT-Propeller holds more than 220 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft Industry as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry. More than 28,000 propeller systems with more than 100,000 blades are in service.
