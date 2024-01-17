KAPF launches Fly Safe Fly Quiet Recognition Program

Naples Municipal Airport (KAPF) in Florida launched its Fly Safe Fly Quiet (FSFQ) Leaderboard program Jan. 1, 2024.

The initiative measures aircraft performance, recognizes the most courteous pilots, and underscores the airport’s “commitment to creating quieter skies within the community,” according to officials with the Naples Airport Authority.

According to airport officials, operators are “meticulously assessed” in three areas:

Observance of voluntary curfew hours, Arrival altitudes, and The overall noise output (noise stage) of their aircraft.

Bonus points are awarded for efforts to avoid operations during quiet hours (10 p.m. – 7 a.m.), such as adjusting their schedule or staging at other airports during those hours, airport officials said.

Each quarter, top operators will be celebrated for their contributions to creating quieter skies via announcements in the media, posts on social media, and promotions throughout the airport terminals.

“We’re very excited about this initiative, which will help us recognize the top operators who observe our quiet hours and demonstrate their commitment to being a good neighbor,” said NAA Executive Director Chris Rozansky. “It’s an example of how we strive to identify creative, positive ways of mitigating aircraft noise impacts in our community.”

Naples Airport saw more than 119,075 operations in 2023. It is home to corporate aviation, air charter, car rental, flight schools, and public services such as fire/rescue, air ambulance services, mosquito control and the Collier County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit.

All funds used for the airport’s operation, maintenance, and improvements are generated from activities at the airport or federal and state grants from aviation-related user fees. The airport receives no local tax

dollars.

The Florida Department of Transportation values the airport’s annual economic impact on the community at more than $781 million.

For more information: FlyNaples.com