Flying car company launches crowdfunding campaign

The first flight of the Samson Switchblade. (Photo by Samson Sky)

Samson Sky, which makes the Switchblade flying car, is looking for investors on the crowdfunding platform Wefunder.

According to James Mauch, a Samson Sky board member, crowdfunding is commonly used as “an early step in an overall campaign to raise large funds but has the unique ability to allow many smaller investors the same opportunity as bigger investors” with new technology in new companies.

According to the Samson Sky page on Wefunder, a minimum investment is $100. The first $1 million in investments are at $12.50 per share. As of Jan. 19, 2024, $149,950 of the first $1 million had been raised.

“If you invest, you’re betting Samson Sky will be worth more than $103 million in the future,” it says on Wefunder.

Money raised through Wefunder will be used to:

Set up carbon fiber parts production for three production prototypes

Enable the company’s team to complete the Production Engineering phase (how to build thousands of the flying cars), and

Serve as a springboard for raising even more money from venture capital investors.

Company officials note that they have already raised $10 million, but more importantly, have more than 2,300 reservations for flying cars from 57 countries and all 50 states worth more than $427 million “and growing.”

Sam Bousfield, CEO of Samson Sky and designer of the Switchblade. (Photo by Samson Sky)

The launch of the crowdfunding follows the successful first flight of the Switchblade Nov. 5, 2023.

The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side. Its wings and tail fold in, protecting them while in driving mode. The engine powers the wheels on the ground and the propeller in the air.

The Switchblade has a maximum driving speed of 125 mph and an estimated maximum flight speed of 190 mph.

The vehicle has a hybrid electric system, which uses unleaded auto gas rather than leaded aviation fuel. Owners will be able to fuel up at any auto gas station, company officials noted.

Owners will be able to drive their street-legal Switchblade to the airport, where it can transform to flying mode in under three minutes, according to company officials.

A private pilot certificate is required to fly the Switchblade.

Estimated pricing starts at $170,000. Included in the price is the Samson Builder Assist Program where owners will spend a week assembling their portion of the vehicle at the Build Center. Samson then completes building the rest of the vehicle.

For more information: SamsonSky.com

For more information on the crowdfunding, go to Wefunder.com/SamsonSky