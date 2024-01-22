General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Up, up and away

Diana Layton submitted this photo and note: “The view from the cockpit of a glider while being towed to needed altitude.”

Comments

  1. Maybe it is some kind of optical illusion but to be looking at the top of the wing and also the rope initially headed from the tow plane downward at a more appropriate direction this is a major slack rope situation. That picture would be right before or after disconnect I hope.

