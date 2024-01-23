Once on BasicMed, do you ever have to see an AME again?

In a video posted Jan. 18, 2024, of the FAA series “Pilot Minute,” Federal Air Surgeon Susan Northrup, MD, goes over requirements for BasicMed and the mental health, neurologic, or cardiac conditions that would require a pilot — by law — to be reexamined by an FAA designee Aviation Medical Examiner (AME).
