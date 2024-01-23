Picture of the Day: Devil Dog

Lindy Segall submitted this photo and note: “Piloted by Beth Jenkins and Ashley Shelton, the B-25 “Devil Dog” lifts off to the delight of participants at the 2023 Commemorative Air Force Blue Bonnet Airshow. “

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.