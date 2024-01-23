Taxiing too fasts lands airplane in the grass

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

CFI’s Narrative: Taxiing out of the ramp, student had flight controls. Turning left onto the taxiway, taxi speed was too fast.

I told my student to slow down, but we did not slow sufficiently. I took controls and applied heavy braking, and the airplane stopped slightly into the grass.

Ground Control asked if we needed assistance, and I asked for a set of eyes to make sure our wing would be clear of the taxiway edge lights.

Airport operations met us at the airplane, and informed me it would be best to shut down the engine and push the airplane back onto the taxiway.

Airport operations took a photo of my flight instructor certificate and wrote down my phone number.

We started the airplane and requested taxi back to the ramp.

There was no damage to the airplane nor taxiway edge lights.

I debriefed the student on the occurrence and we discussed the importance of being situationally aware to all aspects of ground movement. We also discussed that while operating on the airport surface that we are in a “sterile” environment.

In the future, I will be more clear on utilizing slower speeds during taxi and maintain a more aggressive, defensive posture.

Student’s Narrative: I was taxiing out of the ramp and had the flight controls. Turning left onto the taxiway, the speed was too fast. My instructor took controls and applied full braking. The airplane stopped with the nose of the plane slightly in the grass.

Ground asked if we needed assistance. My instructor asked Ground for assistance to verify that our wing would clear the light alongside the taxiway.

Airport operations met us at the airplane and advised they recommend we shut down the engine and push the airplane back onto the taxiway. Operations took photos of the plane and its location and took my instructor’s contact information and identification information.

The airplane was pushed back onto the taxiway and my instructor requested clearance to taxi back to the ramp.

We inspected for damage to the airplane and the taxiway and no damage was found, including to any taxiway lights.

We debriefed the importance of maintaining taxi speed that would provide sufficient control to keep the airplane on the center line and that while operating on the airport surface we are in a “sterile” environment.

In the future I will use brakes to keep the airplane speed at a controllable level.

Primary Problem: Human Factors