Share your thoughts on the state of flight training

Advances in flight training start with your feedback.

That’s the idea behind Redbird Flight Simulation’s State of Flight Training Survey and Report.

Now in its fourth year, the survey “helps the flight training community identify and analyze trends, priorities, strengths, and challenges to build a brighter future for aviation,” Redbird officials say.

Officials ask pilots to “please take a few moments to share your insights on the opportunities and challenges you see for flight training businesses and flight instructors.”

Who should fill out the survey? Flight training providers, flight instructors, designated pilot examiners, prospective student pilots, student pilots, and pilots.

“If you’re giving or receiving flight instruction, flying as a certificated pilot, or interested in learning to fly, we want to hear from you,” Redbird officials say.

Deadline to fill out the survey is Feb. 23, 2024.

You can learn more and take the survey at Simulators.Redbirdflight.com/State-Of-Flight-Training.