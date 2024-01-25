Ninety-Nines Museum of Women Pilots expands in time for silver anniversary

The Ninety-Nines Museum of Women Pilots is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 by expanding its exhibit and secured storage space at its facility on Will Rogers World Airport (KOKC) in Oklahoma City.

Since opening July 1999, the museum has occupied the second floor of The Ninety-Nines international headquarters building. With the relocation of the headquarters to its original building next door, the museum will now occupy both floors, adding more than 3,000 square feet of gallery and workspace.

Collections include founding documents and historical records of The 99s, personal artifacts of noted pioneer women aviators Louise Thaden, Jackie Cochrane, the WASP, race trophies, books, videos, and much more.

Exhibit topics include Amelia Earhart, the WASP, Women in Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Space Exploration, Air Show Performers, Air Racing, and international achievements, with new exhibits planned.

“This expansion will allow the museum to add new exhibits, develop new programs, and gain recognition for the work it strives to do,” said Lisa Cotham, Museum Trustee Chairman.

To support ongoing renovations, a benefactor has pledged a $5-for-$1 matching contribution for all donations earmarked for upgrading the temperature/humidity control system (HVAC) for the collections storage areas. You can support this milestone year by donating at MuseumOfWomenPilots.org/Donation.

The campaign runs through June 30, 2024. As a 501(c)(3) non profit, all donations are tax deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines, museum officials noted.