Student’s second solo ends with prop strike

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

During my second solo flight in a Cessna 172, I was cleared for landing on Runway 5R at McGhee Tyson Airport (KTYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

I received ATIS Information Yankee and the conditions seemed suitable for a safe landing.

The Tower had warned me of wake turbulence from a preceding aircraft, a regional jetliner.

As I approached the runway, my landing configuration appeared to be in order.

However, upon touchdown, the aircraft began to veer left unexpectedly, which I attribute to either the wake turbulence or wind from the right side affecting my ground stability.

I attempted a corrective action using right rudder and aileron. This led to an unstable situation where the left wing dipped.

Upon correcting, I believe the right wing struck the runway and pulled the propeller down, also striking the runway.

I instantly informed the Tower of the situation. I was reminded to turn off all systems and did so. The aircraft was then towed back to the hangar.

My decision to proceed with the landing was based on the belief that the wake turbulence would be manageable. It turned out to have had a greater impact on my ground handling than anticipated.

Given that it was my second solo flight, my experience in managing the complex dynamics of wake turbulence was limited. I did attempt to correct the situation, but the turbulence effects were more severe than expected, leading to the prop strike.

Future training may need to include more comprehensive simulations or scenarios that mimic the effects of wake turbulence, allowing student pilots like me to better prepare for real-world conditions.

In hindsight, I would have slowed further in advance so that more time would have passed from the aircraft ahead of me.

