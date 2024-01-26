Pilot’s activation of auxiliary fuel boost pump shortly after takeoff leads to crash

The pilot departed the airport in Williams, Arizona, in the Beech F33A and turned left to the west.

While climbing through about 700 to 800 feet above ground level, the engine lost power and the pilot initiated a right turn back toward the airport.

He told investigators that once he realized he was unable to make it to the airport, he elected to land in an open desert field.

The airplane subsequently landed hard and hit vegetation during the landing roll.

Post-accident examination showed bending and crushing near the roots of both wings. The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The pilot stated that he had topped off the right fuel tanks before the flight and that the fuel selector was placed to the right main tank position.

On previous flights, the pilot had observed “minor heating” in two of the engine cylinders and informed his mechanic. His mechanic directed him to turn on the fuel boost pump when the pilot observed the overheating, and the pilot stated that this method had “worked great until the day of the accident.

On the day of the accident, the two cylinders began to heat up, and the pilot activated the boost pump. Shortly thereafter, the engine lost total power.

The mechanic reported that the pilot was “in a rush” to take possession of the airplane and indicated an urgent desire to fly from Arizona to California. After releasing the airplane, the pilot called and indicated that the airplane “was running great, but cylinder number 2 was still running ‘hot’.”

The mechanic suggested that the pilot note exhaust gas temperature (EGT), cylinder head temperature (CHT), and fuel flow indications and bring the airplane in for further maintenance. He did not recall suggesting that the pilot use the auxiliary fuel boost pump during takeoff or climb.

The airplane was equipped with an electric auxiliary fuel boost pump that could be manually activated by the pilot via a cockpit switch. The auxiliary fuel pump placard stated, “Takeoff and land with AUX fuel pump off except in case of loss of fuel press.”

The airplane’s pilot operating handbook (POH), section IV, Normal Procedures, Before Takeoff, states, “Auxiliary Fuel Pump — CHECK OFF”.

The airplane was also equipped with an Insight Instrument engine monitoring system. The data showed that, during the accident flight, the fuel flow increased from 23.4 to 28.7 gph with a peak fuel flow of 30.8 gph, followed by a sudden decrease, with a corresponding drop in CHT and EGT. The Continental Motors service information directive (SID) SID97-3F recommended that the fuel flow setting should be between 23.2 and 24.9 gph.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s activation of the auxiliary fuel boost pump shortly after takeoff, which resulted in an excess amount of fuel to the engine and a total loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: 104557

This January 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.