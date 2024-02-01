Designing the airport of the future

DENVER — Fentress Architects has launched the 2024 Fentress Global Challenge (FGC). Celebrating its milestone 10th year, the international student design competition beckons participants to envision groundbreaking concepts for the airport of the future.

“Fentress Global Challenge provides a unique platform for emerging designers to bring expansive ideas and inventive perspectives,” said FGC Founder Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA. “We eagerly anticipate witnessing the boundaries of architectural design being pushed this year as exceptional students drive innovation in airport design.”

This year’s competition brief challenges students to reimagine the terminal building in the year 2100, placing the new terminal at either an existing airport of their choice or in a location where an airport does not yet exist.

The second option encourages participants to envision a city where an airport serves as a catalyst for economic and social development, officials noted.

Designs must consider various elements, including local context, evolving technologies, sustainability, resiliency, security, wellbeing, mobility, urbanization, globalization, project feasibility, and more.

The first place winner will be awarded $10,000. Four additional winners will receive smaller cash prizes.

The competition is open to graduate and undergraduate students currently pursuing architecture or engineering degrees in an accredited university program, as well as recent graduates (within the last four years) with a degree in architecture or engineering.

Winners will be announced Dec. 1, 2024.

For more information: FentressGlobalChallenge.com