Laser strikes increase 41%

Dangerous laser strikes topped all previous records in 2023, according to the FAA.

Agency officials report they received 13,304 reports from pilots in 2023, a 41% increase over 2022.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety threat, FAA officials said, noting many types of high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots.

Pilots have reported 313 injuries since the FAA began recording data on laser strikes in 2010.

“The FAA is committed to maintaining the safest air transportation system in the world. Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground at risk,” said FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker.

People who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. Violators can also face criminal penalties from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“Like many crimes, there’s a need for education, outreach, and cooperation from the public to address this safety risk. We encourage you to report laser strikes to the FAA via our website or to your local law enforcement agency,” said Whitaker.

To identify laser-strike trends, the FAA’s visualization tool shows laser-strike data from 2010 to 2023 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and year.

“The FAA shares the information to draw attention to the dangerously high rate,” officials noted.

Laser report data by year can also be downloaded on the FAA’s website.

The FAA strongly encourages the public to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies.