Laser strikes increase 41%

Dangerous laser strikes topped all previous records in 2023, according to the FAA.
Agency officials report they received 13,304 reports from pilots in 2023, a 41% increase over 2022.
Shining a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety threat, FAA officials said, noting many types of high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots.
Pilots have reported 313 injuries since the FAA began recording data on laser strikes in 2010.
“The FAA is committed to maintaining the safest air transportation system in the world. Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground at risk,” said FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker.
People who shine lasers at aircraft face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. Violators can also face criminal penalties from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
“Like many crimes, there’s a need for education, outreach, and cooperation from the public to address this safety risk. We encourage you to report laser strikes to the FAA via our website or to your local law enforcement agency,” said Whitaker.
To identify laser-strike trends, the FAA’s visualization tool shows laser-strike data from 2010 to 2023 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and year.
“The FAA shares the information to draw attention to the dangerously high rate,” officials noted.
Laser report data by year can also be downloaded on the FAA’s website.
The FAA strongly encourages the public to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies.
Comments
JimH in CA says
A short search led to a co. that has laser blocking glasses.
https://www.kenteklaserstore.com/products/eyewear/laser-pointer-protection
One model blocks 90% of green and 70% of red lasers.
It would be low cost protection, maybe for the captain or 1st officer.
There is no info on overall vision reduction…
Allan C. says
Whoever might be flying at that time is irrelevant (they have their reasons – could be an air ambulance for all we know) and a possible noise problem is no excuse; the perpetrator is willfully inducing a hazard to the occupants and potentially those on the ground.
One evening during my airline days, we were on the arrival from the south into Islip Long Island (MacArthur) and approaching the shoreline we got lased. There was someone in a city park pointing a laser at us and it is NOT a pleasant experience, as the window pane lit up and I was temporarily blinded; I transferred control to the first officer who completed the approach and landing. We immediately reported the incident to ATC. Thankfully my vision was back to normal by the time we were on the ground. These laser-pointing morons need to be found and punished to the full extent.
JimH in CA says
From the chart, the majority of the laser incidents occur between 1 am and 3 am..!!
Who the heck is flying at this time, and why are folks outside doing the laser pointing ?… Maybe a noise problem waking folks up ?