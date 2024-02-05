Picture of the Day: Chicago from a Ford TriMotor

Gary Baker submitted this photo and note: “As one of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Ford TriMotor pilots, I was fortunate to be able to ferry the Liberty Aviation Museum 5AT-B TriMotor from a tour stop in Smyrna, Tennessee, to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. After a fuel stop at Gary, Indiana, we flew the Chicago FlyWay along the shoreline. We are flying past the Navy Pier.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.