Pilot and passenger still missing after crash

The Van’s RV-12iS was reported overdue to the FAA on Feb. 28, 2022, after the sport pilot did not report to work.

The vertical stabilizer and right horizontal stabilizer were located by the US Coast Guard on March 4, 2022. As of the publication of this report, no other sections of the airplane have been located.

The sport pilot and his passenger have not been located as well.

According to a friend of the sport pilot, who kept his airplane in an adjacent hangar, the sport pilot and a passenger planned to complete a flight of two to Key West, Florida (KEYW).

Prior to departure, the friend discussed using the airport in Everglades City, Florida (X01), in case they had to divert due to weather.

Although they were cruising at 6,500 feet msl, the friend had to descend to 1,500 feet msl to remain below a broken cloud layer. He advised the sport pilot that he was diverting to Marathon, Florida (KMTH), and encouraged him several times via radio to do the same. However, the sport pilot stated that he was descending from 6,500 feet msl to 4,500 feet msl and continuing to KEYW.

That was the last communication the friend received from the sport pilot.

The friend added that the sport pilot usually checked weather via a ForeFlight app on his phone. However, a review of flight service and ForeFlight records did not reveal any weather briefing for the accident flight.

The sport pilot was not in radio contact with air traffic control at the time of the accident.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data revealed that the airplane was in the vicinity of moderate precipitation, which was forecast. During the last mile of track data, the airplane entered a descending right spiral, crashing near Big Pine Key, Florida.

The pilot and aircraft maintenance logbooks were not recovered.

According to FAA records, the sport pilot received his pilot certificate on Jan. 20, 2022. At that time, he reported a total flight experience of 88 hours, of which 24 hours were as pilot in command and zero hours were instrument experience.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight and in-flight weather planning and his improper decision to continue visual flight rules flight into an area of limited visibility in moderate precipitation, which resulted in a loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation.

NTSB Identification: 104722

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This February 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.