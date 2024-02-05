SkyView HDX approved for Barons

Dynon Certified’s SkyView HDX system is now FAA approved for Beechcraft Baron 58s and 58As.

According to company officials, Dynon-equipped Barons “benefit from a full-featured three-axis autopilot system, including yaw damper, that is approach capable when paired with a compatible third-party IFR navigation device.”

When added to a SkyView HDX system, pricing for a three-axis autopilot starts at $11,192 for Baron aircraft, including all required brackets, hardware, and servo harnesses.

Frequently chosen options include the SkyView Autopilot Control Panel ($664), which provides dedicated autopilot controls for the pilot, and the Knob Control Panel ($335), which has dedicated knobs to adjust the values that pilots modify the most when they fly under Autopilot (altitude, heading/track, and altimeter setting), company officials said.

Dynon Certified products can be installed by any Dynon Authorized Installation Center. Alternatively, pilots can opt to buy Dynon Certified equipment directly from Dynon and have it installed by a qualified installer.

Additional autopilot approvals are currently in progress for select Mooney M20 and Beechcraft Debonair 33 aircraft, Dynon officials added.

Additionally, trim motor control and autopilot auto-trim is now available for most Dynon Certified autopilot installations that have electric trim motors installed.

Previously, this feature was restricted to a select few trim systems, company officials noted.

Auto-trim can be equipped in all Dynon autopilot-equipped Cessna 182, Beech 35 series, Beech 36 series, Piper Seneca, and Beechcraft Baron 58 series aircraft.

Autopilot Auto-Trim allows SkyView to automatically trim the aircraft while the autopilot is engaged, eliminating the need to manually adjust trim when flying under autopilot, company officials explain.

Auto-Trim additionally minimizes stick forces so that the autopilot servos need only apply minimal force to the control surface to maneuver the aircraft. This lets the servo have maximum control authority over the control surface for best flying performance, company officials explained. It also ensures that the pilot assumes control of an in-trim aircraft when they disengage the autopilot, company officials added.

For more information: DynonCertified.com