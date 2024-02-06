DeltaHawk introduces higher power engines

DeltaHawk Engines has added two new higher horsepower engine models to its family of jet-fueled piston engines.

Both of the new engines are based upon the company’s DHK180, which was FAA certified in April 2023 and is now being readied for production ahead of anticipated deliveries later this year, according to company officials.

The two new models are the DHK200, which will produce Rated Takeoff Power (RTP) and Maximum Continuous Power (MCP) of 200 horsepower, and the DHK235, which will produce an RTP and MCP of 235 horsepower.

Both new models share the same dimensions and weight of the DHK180, which has a RTP and MCP of 180 horsepower.

The DHK 200 will be certified and available in the third quarter of 2024, followed by certification and availability of the DHK235 in the first half of 2025, DeltaHawk officials said.

All models in the DeltaHawk engine family are based upon a clean-sheet design and feature an inverted-V engine block, turbocharging and supercharging, mechanical fuel injection, liquid cooling, direct drive, and 40% fewer moving parts than other engines in their category, according to company officials.

The DeltaHawk DHK engines burn jet fuel, which not only addresses the increasing lack of availability of 100LL for general aviation aircraft worldwide, but also eliminates the negative environmental impact of leaded fuels, officials added.

“Following FAA certification of the DHK180, customer interest and reservation deposits from aircraft OEMs and individual owners in both certified and experimental markets has been extremely high,” said Christopher Rudd, CEO. “Our two new engine models build upon the same innovative, pilot-focused technology as the DHK180, while offering even more capability for higher power applications, as will additional engine models yet to be announced.”

DeltaHawk is currently developing engine installation packages for the Van’s Aircraft RV-14 and the BearHawk Four-Place from BearHawk Aircraft.

With initial engine deliveries anticipated for the second half of 2024, production ramp-up is underway.