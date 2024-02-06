General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Picture of the Day: My first airplane

By · · Leave a Comment

Dragan Lazic submitted this photo and note: “After a couple of hours at a dealership for Bristell Aircraft, I flew solo from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Chicago, in my Bristell NG5. I plan to open my own business helping pilots build flight hours a fast and affordable way. I did that!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.