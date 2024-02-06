Picture of the Day: My first airplane

Dragan Lazic submitted this photo and note: “After a couple of hours at a dealership for Bristell Aircraft, I flew solo from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Chicago, in my Bristell NG5. I plan to open my own business helping pilots build flight hours a fast and affordable way. I did that!”

