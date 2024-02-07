Dark night conditions contribute to crash

A review of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data revealed that the Mooney M20J departed Castroville Municipal Airport (KCVB) in Texas destined for West Houston Airport (KIWS), in Katy, Texas.

After overflying KIWS at about 1,075 feet GPS altitude, the airplane turned left onto a downwind flight pattern leg for landing on Runway 15.

About 650 feet GPS altitude the airplane turned final and descended, at which point the ADS-B data ended.

The responding FAA inspector documented the accident site, which revealed that the airplane had collided with a tree, impacted terrain, and came to rest about 500 feet short of the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing and empennage.

Due to the serious injuries sustained in the accident, neither the pilot nor the passenger could recall the events of the accident flight.

A post-accident examination of the engine and airframe revealed no mechanical malfunctions or anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.

Additionally, data recovered from multiple devices that contained non-volatile memory revealed no anomalies with recorded engine parameters and that all flight parameters were consistent with controlled flight.

Historical sunrise and sunset times for the Houston area for the day of the accident listed the sunrise as 0704, the sunset as 1807, and the end of civil twilight as 1831.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain a proper glidepath while on the final approach segment of the traffic pattern in dark night conditions.

NTSB Identification: 104631

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This February 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.