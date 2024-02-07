Piper unveils the M700 Fury

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft has unveiled a new model in its PA46 line of aircraft — the Piper M700 Fury — a single-engine, 700 shaft horsepower, cabin-class turboprop.

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney PT6A-52 engine, the M700 Fury boasts a maximum cruise speed of 301 ktas with a max range of 1,149 nm (at max cruise speed, 1,424 nm at normal cruise speed) while maintaining its BasicMed compliant 6,000-pound maximum gross takeoff weight (MGTOW) limit, according to company officials.

At a 301-knot max cruise speed, the M700 Fury is the fastest single-engine aircraft in Piper’s 87-year, 134,000 unit production history, Piper officials said, noting it’s the second fastest Piper model of all time.

“Only the mighty Piper Cheyenne 400LS turbine twin is faster,” they said.

According to company officials, key performance highlights include:

Takeoff Performance : TOFL distance over a 50-foot obstacle at SL, STD day MGTOW is 1,994 feet, representing a 641 foot, 24% improvement when compared to the M600 SLS it replaces. That TOFL performance is also 1,198 feet (38%) shorter than a competing single-engine jet, according to Piper officials.

: TOFL distance over a 50-foot obstacle at SL, STD day MGTOW is 1,994 feet, representing a 641 foot, 24% improvement when compared to the M600 SLS it replaces. That TOFL performance is also 1,198 feet (38%) shorter than a competing single-engine jet, according to Piper officials. Initial Climb : After a MGTOW departure, the M700 boasts a 2,048 fpm climb rate, 32% better than the M600.

: After a MGTOW departure, the M700 boasts a 2,048 fpm climb rate, 32% better than the M600. Climb to Altitude : Settled into the climb, the M700 FURY reaches FL250 in 13.9 minutes (34% quicker than the M600) after covering a 34-mile distance (35% less distance than before) while only burning 97 pounds of fuel (25% less than the M600 and nearly 50% less fuel than a single-engine jet competitor).

: Settled into the climb, the M700 FURY reaches FL250 in 13.9 minutes (34% quicker than the M600) after covering a 34-mile distance (35% less distance than before) while only burning 97 pounds of fuel (25% less than the M600 and nearly 50% less fuel than a single-engine jet competitor). Landing Performance: Landing over a 50 foot obstacle, the M700 FURY achieves a 26% reduction versus the M600 and within half the ground roll distance of some competitors.

“The M700 Fury is a beautifully efficient, cross-country thoroughbred that gives our customers a performance-based flight experience with economics never seen before,” said Piper President and CEO John Calcagno. “We listened and we delivered. The M700 Fury encompasses power, performance, and the most advanced safety measures available today and an overall value proposition that is extremely compelling to individuals and corporate flight departments alike.”

Airframe changes to accommodate the more powerful engine include a redesigned, more efficient intake plenum that improves ram air recovery, new engine mount assemblies, and an improved exhaust stack design that maximizes residual thrust, company officials explained.

The M700 Fury features Garmin’s G3000 avionics system, a touchscreen-controlled glass flight deck. The HALO Safety System (including Garmin’s Autoland technology) that was first certified in the M600/SLS is also standard on the FURY.

The new model will retain Garmin’s PlaneSync technology, which includes a 4G LTE cellular and Wi-Fi datalink that enables new avionics capabilities to streamline an aircraft owner’s pre-flight and post-flight activities.

Piper is first to market with Garmin’s remote aircraft status capability, enabling owners to remotely check the fuel quantity, aircraft location, oil temperature, battery voltage, the current METAR at the aircraft’s location, and more via the Garmin Pilot application, Piper officials said. PlaneSync technology also automatically downloads databases wirelessly while the aircraft is powered down and the owner is away from the aircraft.

FAA certification is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2024 with deliveries starting immediately after, according to company officials.

International validations for Canada, EASA, the UK, and Brazil are expected in the second half of 2024, with customer deliveries in those regions before the end of the year, Piper officials concluded.

For more information: Piper.com