Two FBOs at KRDG merged into one

It’s a new year and a new era for Reading Regional Airport/General Carl A. Spaatz Field (KRDG) in Pennsylvania, as the airport authority took over as the only FBO on the field.

Now operating as Reading Aviation, the Reading Regional Airport Authority merged the two FBOs on the airfield.

The FBO’s 18,000-square-foot building, which previously housed Millenium Aviation, offers many amenities, including passenger and pilot lounges, 1,000 square feet of office space, an on-site restaurant, and a conference room able to seat 10-16 with full A/V capabilities, according to airport officials.

Reading Aviation also controls more than 70,000 square feet of hangar space.

The FBO will undergo a rebrand and refresh within the next two years, including updated facilities, additional conference space, snooze rooms, and day offices, airport officials noted.

A full-service FBO, Reading Aviation provides aviators with jet A and 100LL avgas, quick-turn services, towing, planeside access, parking, de-icing, GPU, lav service, potable water, maintenance, and detailing. Rental cars, crew cars, shuttle services, catering, dishwashing, laundry, coffee, ice, Wi-Fi, and vending are also available.

For more information: 610-374-0100 or ReadingAirport.org

