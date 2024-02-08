Registration opens March 1 for museum summer camps

SEATTLE — Registration opens March 1, 2024, for the Museum of Flight’s popular summer camps, Aerospace Camp Experience (ACE).

ACE is open to children in grades K through 9, with sessions running from June 24 through Aug. 23.

All camps are week-long, full-day, and in-person at The Museum of Flight.

“ACE blends the fun of camp with hands-on educational activities and access to the museum’s collection,” officials explained.

Registration opens March 1 at 11:30 a.m. PDT for museum members, and March 3 at 11 a.m. for the general public.

Prices for the camps start at $420.

ACE Financial Assistance

The museum offers financial assistance to families in need. To apply for a “Campership,” fill out an Access Program Application during camp registration or email ACE@museumofflight.org.

A financial assistance info night will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 over Zoom to answer questions. You can register for that session here.

For more information: MuseumOfFlight.org/ACE