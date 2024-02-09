Pilot continues even with engine issues

The pilot did not report any anomalies with the Cirrus SR22T’s engine start, run-up, or takeoff.

He reported that the flight was initially uneventful, and the airplane was operating with all the gauges indicating within the proper operating limits.

At 10,000 feet mean sea level (msl) and about 60 nm east of Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, there was a brief “stutter” of the engine, and the engine began to run rough.

He contacted Omaha approach control and told them the engine was running rough and would like to divert to Plattsmouth Municipal Airport/Douglas V Duey Field (KPMV) in Nebraska, located about 39 nm from KLNK.

The pilot said he a received clearance to fly direct to KPMV and to descend and maintain 4,000 feet msl. About 40 nm miles from KLNK and 8,000 ft msl, he told Omaha approach control that the engine smoothed out, and he would like to continue the flight to KLNK at 6,000 feet msl.

The pilot told investigators that as the flight continued to KLNK, the engine’s No. 3 cylinder head temperature indicated 0°F.

About 15 nm east of KLNK, the engine began to run rough again, and the pilot asked Omaha approach control if he could begin a slow descent toward KLNK. He was cleared to descend and maintain 3,000 feet msl.

About 12 nm from KLNK, he was cleared for a visual approach to Runway 17 and subsequently a clearance to land.

As he continued the descent to 2,500 feet msl, the engine began to run rough, the oil pressure rapidly decreased, and the indicated airspeed decreased.

About 6 nm from KLNK, he told KLNK air traffic control that he would be unable to make it to the runway and was going to look for a field to land on.

He located a field, deployed the airframe parachute, and the airplane landed in the field and sustained substantial damage to the fuselage. The pilot and passenger were not injured in the crash.

Recorded avionics data showed that about 1930, the airplane was about 100 nm from KLNK and about 7 nm northeast of Schenck Field Airport in Iowa, at an altitude of about 10,000 feet when the No. 3 cylinder head temperature decreased to and remained about 210°F, while the remaining cylinder head temperatures were about 300°F.

The No. 3 cylinder had a corresponding decrease in exhaust gas temperature to about 600°F while the remaining cylinder exhaust gas temperatures remained about 1,300°F. These temperature indications remained constant to about 2007, at which time the temperatures further decreased to the end of recorded data at 2009.

The continuous decrease in engine temperature corresponded to decreases in indicated airspeed and engine speed.

Post-accident examination of the engine revealed that the No. 3 cylinder, opposite to the No. 4 cylinder, was attached and secured to its crankpin. The cylinder exhibited debris-related impact damage to the piston skirt bottom and nearest crank cheek.

The No. 4 cylinder connecting rod was detached from its crankpin at the connecting rod end. The end of the connecting rod was deformed and its connecting rod bolts and connecting rod cap were not intact. The No. 4 cylinder crankpin exhibited partial gouging along its circumference and radial impact related deformation.

The No. 5 piston and its connecting rod were intact and secure. The crankpin end of the No. 5 piston connecting rod was not connected to its crankpin, and the connecting rod end was hammered into a rounded shape. The connecting rod cap was not intact. The No. 5 cylinder crankpin did not exhibit scoring and did not possess gouging like that of the No. 4 cylinder crankpin.

The deformed end of a connecting rod with both connecting rod bolts in place was recovered loose in the engine.

The engine oil sump contained metallic debris, which was consistent with internal engine component failure, and engine oil.

The airplane engine logbook showed that on June 30, 2021, at a Hobbs time of 887.7 and a flight time of 790 hours, the No. 5 cylinder was removed and replaced with a new cylinder. The engine logbook did not have entries for any subsequent engine cylinder removals.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s decision to continue the flight with abnormal engine indications and the subsequent failure of the No. 5 cylinder connecting rod for unknown reasons.

NTSB Identification: 104629

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This February 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.