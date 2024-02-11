Picture of the Day: Call 911

David Baldwin submitted this photo with a note: “I stepped out of our hangar to head home and was startled to see this! For a split second I thought a hangar was on fire, but turned out it was the setting sunset shining through the heater exhaust fumes boiling up.”

