Instructional flight ends in fatalities

The pilot receiving instruction owned the Beech 35-C33 and had successfully completed the commercial pilot written examination. The purpose of the flight was to prepare him for the commercial pilot practical examination.

A review of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data revealed that the airplane departed Doylestown Airport (KDYL) in Pennsylvania, about 1626.

The data also showed that the airplane, while maneuvering at an altitude of about 2,000 feet mean sea level (about 1,600 feet above ground level), began to descend.

A witness to the accident was a private pilot who tended to look up at the sky as small airplanes flew over. When he was standing in his neighbor’s driveway, he heard a single-engine airplane overhead and thought the airplane’s engine was loud and the airspeed was slow, which indicated to him that the airplane was most likely in a steep climb to practice a stall.

By the time he looked up at the sky again, he saw the airplane “diving, almost straight down” and “twisting toward the ground.”

The airplane was out of the witness’ view after it descended behind a tree line. The witness then saw “a black ball of smoke.”

The airplane hit a residential street near Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania.

During the impact, a propeller blade separated and landed in a home.

The wreckage came to rest upright, oriented about 125° magnetic and no debris path was observed. A post-impact fire consumed most of the wreckage.

Both the CFI and pilot/owner died in the crash.

The pilot’s logbook was not recovered. On an application for his commercial pilot certificate, dated Feb. 15, 2022, he reported a total flight experience of 733 hours.

During a previous insurance renewal quote for the accident airplane, he reported 385 hours of flight experience in the make and model airplane.

Review of the flight instructor’s logbook revealed that he had a total flight experience of approximately 11,500 hours, including, 8,000 hours providing flight instruction.

Probable Cause: The pilots’ exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack while practicing maneuvers during an instructional flight, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and a loss of airplane control.

NTSB Identification: 104702

This February 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.