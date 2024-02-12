KAUS first airport in nation to get advanced tower simulator

The FAA reports that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (KAUS) in Texas is the first air traffic control tower in the nation to receive the new modernized Tower Simulation System, which is used for controller training on airport operations.

“Safety is our priority, and we are investing in new technologies that provide enhanced training for our air traffic controllers,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said. “The new simulators will help us achieve that by providing real scenarios to train controllers throughout the National Airspace System.”

The system, which is now operational at KAUS, includes a visual database to simulate air traffic scenarios on an airport’s layout, operations, and airspace, enhancing safety, FAA officials explained.

Controllers at Austin handled more than 250,000 flights in 2023.

The FAA plans to install the new tower simulator systems in 95 facilities across the country by the end of 2025.

Modernizing the simulator system will also speed up the time it takes for controllers to become fully certified at air traffic facilities, agency officials said.

“This is one of the many actions the FAA is taking to increase the number of controllers and improve training,” FAA officials said, noting the actions follow the release of the National Airspace System Safety Review Team Report.

More actions include: