FAA moves to ensure 100LL availability

Self-serve fuel tanks at a GA airport. (Photo by Bill Walker)

Ensuring the availability of 100LL avgas at general aviation airports is in the process of being added to the grant assurances required by the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

The FAA published a number of modifications to the program’s grant assurances to the Federal Register on April 25, 2025, giving the public an opportunity to comment.

When an airport accepts an AIP grant, it must agree to certain assurances, FAA officials explained, noting “these grant assurances are incorporated in and become part of a sponsor’s grant agreement for federal financial assistance.”

“As need dictates, the FAA modifies these assurances to reflect new federal requirements,” the notice continues.

Many of the 2025 changes are related to President Donald Trump’s executive orders, but the one that pertains to general aviation is the addition of “Assurance 40: Access to Leaded Aviation Fuel.”

“The FAA has added Grant Assurance 40 that requires an airport owner or operator that made any 100-octane low lead aviation gasoline (100LL) available at such airport, at any time during calendar year 2022, to not restrict or prohibit the sale of or self-fueling with 100-octane low lead aviation gasoline,” the update reads.

This requirement remains until “the earlier of Dec. 31, 2030, or the date on which the airport or any retail fuel seller at the airport makes available an unleaded aviation gasoline that has been authorized for use by the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration as a replacement for 100-octane low lead aviation gasoline for use in nearly all piston-engine aircraft and engine models; and meets either an industry consensus standard or other standard that facilitates the safe use, production, and distribution of such unleaded aviation gasoline, as determined appropriate by the administrator.”

The update added that “violations are subject to civil penalties.”

As the search for an unleaded avgas continues, the agency wants to ensure that 100LL is available to all general aviation aircraft owners.

Two airports in Santa Clara County in California — Reid-Hillview of Santa Clara County Airport (KRHV) and San Martin Airport (E16) — banned 100LL in 2022, but after aviation advocates filed a complaint, the FAA ruled in March 2025 that the ban violated obligations the county agreed to when receiving $6.8 million in federal airport development assistance between 1983 and 2011, among other federal funds.

Public comments on the latest proposed changes must be submitted by May 9, 2025 on the Federal Register.