Garmin unveils free online flight planning tool

Garmin has introduced Garmin Pilot Web, a new flight planning website that complements the Garmin Pilot mobile app.

Garmin Pilot Web offers free features for all pilots, including at-a-glance flight planning with high-resolution maps and charts, airport information, weather and aeronautical data overlays, according to company officials.

Garmin Pilot mobile users in North America will have expanded access to Garmin Pilot Web features including flight planning, routing, filing, aircraft performance data, a live internet traffic layer, and more, Garmin officials added.

Free flight planning tools and maps

Available for free to all aviators, Garmin Pilot Web’s map tab provides a variety of mapping options, such as topographic maps, satellite view, VFR sectionals, IFR High/Low charts, and street maps.

Using the Map Controls menu, overlays for a new aeronautical layer, radar, AIR/SIGMETs, TFRs, temps, fuel prices, and more can be selected for additional detail.

The Winds Aloft overlay allows pilots to select a specific altitude and view a visual depiction of wind and pressure system information.

Basic route planning allows pilots to enter the desired route and select the altitude, speed, and fuel burn for their aircraft. The distance, fuel required, ETE and ETA will then be calculated for the selected route, with the option to display fuel burn, true air speed, winds aloft, and more at various altitude levels, Garmin officials explained.

Airport information is also available, including daily and hourly forecasts in addition to aviation centric weather data. Runway information, terminal charts, FBOs, Garmin SafeTaxi diagrams, and more are also accessible in the Airport Info menu.

Mobile App Users

Garmin Pilot mobile app users can enjoy additional features on Garmin Pilot Web by utilizing the Flights and Aircraft tabs. The Flights tab allows pilots to create, save, and file flight plans, as well as view weather briefings.

Also within the Flights tab, pilots can view details for their flight plan such as distance, fuel required, estimated time en route, payload, and fuel calculators that show how much useful load remains, and more.

Routes cleared previously are also displayed, making it easier for pilots to plan their own routes to similar destinations.

Using the procedure selector, pilots can simultaneously view departures, approaches, or arrivals on a map alongside a flight plan so it’s easier to visualize and select the most appropriate procedure based on a flight plan and intended direction of flight.

The Aircraft tab allows pilots to add new aircraft, edit current aircraft, and tailor aircraft performance data from their computer. To simplify the process, pilots can choose to add their aircraft from an existing template or add it manually. Flight plans and aircraft data are synced across Garmin Pilot platforms.

For more information: Pilotweb.Garmin.com