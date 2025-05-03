Flight Flix introduces airfoil generator to charge cameras

Flight Flix, which produces aviation camera mounts and accessories, has introduced the Flight Flix Airfoil Generator.

Designed specifically for CFIs, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts, the new device offers a solution to a common challenge — short battery life in action cameras, according to company officials.

Small cameras, like GoPros, VIRB, Insta360, and other action cams, are popular for capturing in-flight footage. But they all suffer from the same frustrating limitation: Limited internal battery life, Flight Flix officials said. In most cases, these cameras struggle to last longer than 25 minutes, especially when image stabilization is turned on, a feature that significantly increases battery usage. Add in cold temperatures at altitude and constant aircraft vibration and battery life can drop even faster, Flight Flix officials added.

The new Flight Flix Airfoil Generator harnesses airflow (minimum of 65 knots) during flight to continuously generate power, turning the camera mount into a miniature power station, company officials explain.

“By plugging directly into your camera, the Airfoil Generator delivers a steady charge throughout the entire flight — no more swapping batteries or missing footage due to a dead camera,” company officials said.

Price: $479.

For more information: FlightFlix.aero