Taildraggers.com launches

Taildraggers.com, a new online platform exclusively dedicated to tailwheel aircraft, has officially launched.

Created by pilot Kevin Laufer, the site offers a destination for taildragger pilots and enthusiasts to buy, sell, and connect.

Laufer is no stranger to aviation or tech.

A corporate pilot with 25 years of professional flying and website development experience, he’s spent decades blending two passions: Flying and building websites.

“I got my tailwheel endorsement in a Piper Cub at age 17, and that really set the course for my flying career,” says Laufer. “At 18, I bought a Piper Clipper and towed banners at the Jersey Shore in Super Cubs throughout college. I still own that same Clipper today, alongside a Cessna 185 Skywagon.”

“This project is about more than just buying and selling tailwheel aircraft,” he continues. “It’s about sharing a part of aviation I deeply respect. Tailwheel flying is one of the purest forms of flight — steeped in history, raw, unforgiving, and incredibly rewarding.”

“Flying a tailwheel aircraft, especially in challenging conditions, demands precision, humility, and a unique connection between pilot, machine, and environment,” he adds. “What I’ve always admired most is the camaraderie among tailwheel pilots. It’s a tight-knit community, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

A Family Affair

Laufer built the new website with his son Michael, a private pilot and aviation safety student at the University of North Dakota.

“This site is a family affair,” Laufer explains. “It’s been a way for us to stay close and work on something meaningful together.”

While Laufer brings decades of flying experience and deep roots in the taildragger community, his son runs the site’s social media and digital outreach.

“He complements me perfectly,” Laufer jokes. “Even though I’m tech-savvy when it comes to web development, I’m still a round-dial analog guy at heart — I still write everything down on paper. He’s the one who keeps us visible online and connects us with the next generation of tailwheel pilots.”

Reviving the Tailwheel Pilots Association

Taildraggers.com is also home to the newly relaunched Tailwheel Pilots Association, a community-based group dedicated to promoting tailwheel flying.

Laufer originally founded the group more than 20 years ago but lacked the technical tools to sustain it at the time. Now, with a new platform and stronger infrastructure, the group is back, offering opportunities for tailwheel pilots to share stories, advice, and camaraderie.

Jets Are for Kids

Taildraggers.com carries the tagline “Jets Are for Kids” — an homage to Laufer’s former banner tow boss in Cape May, N.J., an old-school World War II pilot who used to say it to all the young banner pilots chasing jet dreams.

“It always stuck with me and made me smile,” Laufer says. “It’s a fun reminder that tailwheel flying is a unique skill, a passion, and, in my opinion, an art form that deserves its own space. Ironically, most of us did end up flying jets — but I never forgot my tailwheel roots.”

For more information: Taildraggers.com