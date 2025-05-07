NTSB releases preliminary report on Rob Holland accident

Rob Holland during a 2022 performance at Edwards Air Force Base. (Photo by Hayman Tam)

A preliminary report from the NTSB on the crash that killed air show star Rob Holland points to a loose plug as the culprit in the crash.

In a May 2, 2025, preliminary report, NTSB officials note that Holland’s MX Aircraft, a single-seat aerobatic airplane, was a collaboration between Holland and the manufacturer “to modify the airplane to his specifications, which included an access hole on the left and right elevator to insert counterweights to adjust elevator feel depending on the aerobatic routine performed. An aluminum threaded plug was used to access the counterweight hole.”

Counterweight plug as installed on the right elevator (postaccident photograph).

On the day of the accident, April 24, 2025, Holland flew from Smyrna Airport (KMQY) in Tennessee, to Langley Air Force Base (KLFI), where he was performing in an upcoming air show.

Multiple witnesses observed the airplane on approach to land on Runway 08 at KLFI, according to the NTSB preliminary report.

The airplane made a normal approach to the runway and when it was over the end of the runway, it leveled off about 50 feet above the runway and flew straight down the runway for several hundred feet. The airplane then “porpoised” twice, pitched “straight up,” rolled 90° to the left, and descended to ground impact.

Investigators said all major components of the airplane were accounted for at the accident site. However, the left elevator counterweight plug was not installed. It was located about 10 feet behind the wreckage in the grass.

“Dirt consistent with that found in the vicinity of the accident site was identified on the elevator, as well as in the counterbore and threaded area where the counterweight plug would have been installed,” the report stated. “The counterweight plug threads were intact and also contained similar dirt contamination consistent with that found on the elevator. Additionally, about half of the circumference of the left elevator counterweight plug displayed gouging and there was evidence of paint transfer.“

Left elevator counterweight installation hole (left) and recovered counterweight plug (right).

The horizontal stabilizer structure adjacent to the elevator position where the counterweight plug would have been installed displayed dents and paint scrapes consistent with contact with the counterweight plug.

Horizontal stabilizer structure adjacent to the left elevator counterweight plug. Note dented washer and scrapes, circled in yellow. (NTSB photos)

The airplane’s most recent condition inspection was completed on March 3, 2025, at a total airframe time of 1,062 hours.

The NTSB report also notes that Holland reported 15,387 hours of total flight experience on his most recent application for an FAA second-class medical certificate, which was issued on March 5, 2025.

It typically takes the NTSB investigators about 18 months to issue a final report on an accident.

For more information: NTSB.gov. Search for ERA25FA185.