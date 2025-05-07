Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show returns

Lost Coast Warbirds brought the North American TB-25J Mitchell “Sweet Dreams” to the 2025 show.

Northern California aviation fans kept their fingers crossed for the 31st annual Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show, a popular event that has been canceled four times over the last five years.

The 2025 show, held April 27, did happen, but Mother Nature decided not to cooperate. Lingering low cloud cover discouraged many visiting aircraft from attending, limiting the number of static aircraft displayed to less than two dozen at the airport in Half Moon Bay.

Panorama of static display aircraft at Half Moon Bay. There was room for many more had the weather cooperated.

This event is not an air show. Organizers call it “Half Moon Bay’s Festival of Magnificent Machines.” Imagine a fly-in, blended with a custom car and boat show.

It had been six years since I last attended and I was looking forward to the event.

The show felt familiar, but also not, with the perennial sight and sound of biplane rides being absent. A Robinson R44 showed up halfway into the event to offer helicopter rides around the traffic pattern since the clouds obscured much of the scenic coast.

A Robinson R44 Clipper lifts off with a load of passengers for a short ride.

The vast majority of the display aircraft were residents, but there were some notable ones I hadn’t seen before, like a Kitfox 4 with the wings folded back. An uncommon French Socata Tampico caught my eye, along with a Piper Aerostar.

The folding wings of the Kitfox 4 allow for compact aircraft storage and can be ready for flight in 15 minutes.

A French-built Socata TB-9 Tampico. Introduced in 1975, production would end in 2012 when Socata shut down all aircraft manufacturing.

First flown in 1967, the Aerostar was built by the Ted Smith Aircraft Company, later acquired by Piper in 1978. At the time the Aerostar held the speed record for fastest twin piston engine general aviation aircraft.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter would be the sole government agency representative.

The Coast Guard has been operating the MH-65 Dolphin as a short range recovery (SRR) air-sea rescue helicopter since 1979.

Drone logistics company Zipline was on hand to inform folks about its progress in delivering essential medical supplies to remote and underserved areas in Africa.

Zipline has been sucessful in using these specialized drones to deliver medical supplies in Africa.

Warbird turnout was super light, limited at first to a solitary P-51 Mustang, a pair of Yak-52 trainers, and an ex-Royal Jordanian Air Force Scottish Bulldog.

Owned by the Andreini family, “Primo Branco” is the resident P-51 Mustang. Since this particular P-51 was never assigned to any squadron, she wears a livery inspired by “The Checkertail Clan,” the 325th Fighter Group.

A Yak-52 being towed after arrival at Half Moon Bay. The louvers in the front of the engine cowling regulate the amount of air cooling.

Originally a Soviet primary trainer aircraft, the Yak-52 is stressed to +7 and -5 Gs and often used in international aerobatic competitions.

The Scottish Aviation Bulldog trainer first flew in 1971 and is still in service with the Lebanese Air Force. This one served with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

After a few hours I gave up hope for any new arrivals and was halfway back to my vehicle when the sound of twin radials announced the arrival of the Lost Coast Warbirds’ TB-25J Mitchell “Sweet Dreams.” The Mitchell enthralled the crowds with multiple passes before landing.

This TB-25J Mitchell “Sweet Dreams” went though an extensive restoration after sitting in desert storage for 15 years.

A major fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Community Center, this event is worthwhile and I do hope the show returns to a stable condition for future years. Too many good fly-ins and air shows have gone extinct and I would hate to see this one end up that way. Remember to support your local air shows!

Half Moon Bay’s Eddie Andreini Sr. Airfield (KHAF) is located right on the coast approximately 20 miles south of San Francisco. Originally built for the U.S. Army in 1942, it was acquired by San Mateo County in 1947.

For more information: PacificCoastDreamMachines.com

More Photos From The Show

The only jet seen all day was this departing Cessna Citation I/SP.

A resident Cessna 170B on static display at the Dream Machines show. More than 5,000 of these aircraft were built from 1948-1956.

The Beechcraft Baron has been in continuous production since 1961 with more than 7,000 delivered.

A sharp looking Mooney M20K arrives for the Dream Machines Show. Introduced in 1955, the M20 was the 20th design from Al Mooney and his most successful.

A Phoenix U-15 motorized glider. This Czech design was tailored for American LSA category.

First flown in 1979, the Piper Malibu was the third pressurized single-engine piston civilian airplane to enter the market.

A handsome 1950 North American Navion B. Navions served with the US Army with the L-17 (and later U-18) designation.

A DA40 Diamond from EVA Air, a Sacramento-based flight academy, touches down in Half Moon Bay.

This Cessna 182 Skylane looks good with some backcountry mods.