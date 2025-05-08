Controller loses situational awareness

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was the instructor during a training flight with my brother, who was acting as pilot in command (PIC) of his Aircraft X.

As we were in the traffic pattern, we were instructed by Tuscaloosa Tower to make left closed traffic for Runway 22, which we did, upon turning downwind, we were flying parallel with Aircraft Y, who had entered the traffic pattern from the south and descended into it.

Both planes were at the same spot in the traffic pattern (left downwind for Runway 22). We were flying a wider pattern than Aircraft Y.

Shortly after spotting the plane, Tuscaloosa Tower instructed Aircraft Y to make a right 360 for spacing. The pilot followed his instruction and made a right turn, which put the Aircraft Y pilot heading towards us during his turn, because of the relative position of the two planes, Aircraft Y turned behind us and finished the right 360.

Had the Aircraft Y pilot been faster or ahead of us in the traffic pattern, evasive action would have been required to avoid a mid-air collision.

This event was followed by Tower instructing us to do a right 360 for spacing also, which allowed the Aircraft Y pilot to land ahead of us.

I believe the cause of this near mid air collision was the Tower Controller’s lack of situational awareness. I do not believe he knew we were both on the downwind until he made a mistake. There were two planes in the pattern and a small plane flying a practice approach inbound, as well as a jet inbound, which I believe led to task saturation for the controller and the loss of situational awareness.

I also believe that the Aircraft Y pilot did not know where we were for the majority of this event, likely due to not being able to see us under him while he was descending into the pattern.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2193816

