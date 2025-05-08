Diamond Flying Club takes off

Diamond Aircraft has launched the official Diamond Flying Club (DFC).

DFC will serve as a platform to connect aircraft owners and aviation enthusiasts with the Diamond Aircraft company, an online forum, and to coordinate suppliers, flight schools, dealers, and service providers.

The club’s online platform features several core functions:

A club overview, with information about the DFC

An enrollment system for club membership

An e-commerce Pilot Shop for Diamond-branded general aviation products

A member center that includes streamlined registration to Diamond events

An online forum with multilingual functionality to enable members to stay in contact wherever they happen to be

The DFC will not only be open to Diamond aircraft users, but also to aspiring aviators and fans of Diamond Aircraft and general aviation, according to company officials.

With five aircraft models, ranging from the two-seater, single engine DA20 to the seven-seater, twin-engine DA62, Diamond aircraft are flying in more than 90 countries.

For more information: DiamondFlyingClub.com