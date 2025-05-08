Incentives unveiled to boost ATC workforce

The ATC tower at Oshkosh during a past EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. (Photo by Jim Roberts)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has unveiled a new “recruitment award and retention incentive program” to boost the air traffic controller workforce.

To retain existing experienced controllers, the FAA is offering a limited-time incentive package to keep experienced controllers from retiring.

Certified professional controllers eligible to retire but under the mandatory retirement age of 56 will receive a lump sum payment of 20% of their basic pay for each year they continue to work.

To “supercharge” the hiring pipeline, the FAA will:

Provide new opportunities for veteran military controllers, including an expanded list of qualified facilities

Provide financial incentives to graduates and new hires for completing initial training milestones

Reward academy graduates who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities

Ensure candidates aren’t waiting for a year or more for routine medical and security clearances

Expand the number of instructors and establish a Learning Center at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City

The FAA is on track to hire at least 2,000 controllers this year following the recent supercharged hiring campaign, which increased the starting salary for academy trainees by 30%, according to agency officials.

The hiring process was streamlined from eight steps to five steps, shaving off five months from the old hiring process, FAA officials said, noting it has referred more than 8,320 candidates to take the aptitude exam, known as the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA).

Thousands of candidates have already taken the ATSA and moved into the next stage of the hiring process.

“The supercharge hiring initiative is working,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “Less than 45 days after the announcement closed, one of the first applicants already has an academy start date in early June.”

Recruitment incentives include:

$5,000 for academy graduates who successfully complete the initial qualification training

$5,000 for new hires who successfully complete the initial qualification training

$10,000 for academy graduates who are assigned to one of 13 hard-to-staff air traffic facilities

The FAA is also offering more opportunities for experienced military controllers to join the workforce. Using On-the-Spot hiring authority, veteran controllers will bypass the normal announcement process. Air Traffic managers will be able to directly accept resumes from interested military controllers and help place them at their preferred location. Veteran controllers will also be given a preferred list of facilities to work at, including larger facilities that command more pay. This list includes TRACONs Level 9 and below, Combined Tower/TRACONs Level 9 and below, and Towers Level 8 and below.

For more information: FAA.gov