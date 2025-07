Naperville Community Television in Illinois recently posted a video of the Cavalcade of Planes held June 7-8, 2025, at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport (1C5).

“Aviation enthusiasts from all over Illinois gathered for an up-close look at a wide array of aircraft on display, with stationary exhibits of planes, a museum, vendors, and of course, a front row seat to see the takeoffs and landings,” the video reports.