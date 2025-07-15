2026 Aviation Mechanic Test Guides now available

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has begun shipping its 2026 Test Guide books and Test Guide Plus for aviation mechanics.

ASA Test Guides prepare applicants for the General, Airframe, and Powerplant FAA Knowledge Exams and align with the Aviation Mechanic Airman Certification Standards (FAA-S-ACS-1) and Part 147.

The new 2026 editions reflect the most current information available to prepare for the tests, as well as two years of free updates so applicants will stay informed of changes to the tests impacting their preparation, according to ASA officials.

Test Guide books (AMG-26, AMA-26, and AMP-26) include questions, answer choices, explanations, references, ACS codes, FAA figures and illustrations (from the FAA-CT-8080-4G) and a guide to the Oral and Practical tests. A code to redeem five online practice tests at Prepware Online is also included.

Test Guide Plus (TPP-AMG-26, TPP-AMA-26, and TPP-AMP-26) products include a book plus the most current Prepware software and a two-year subscription to Prepware Online.

Prices range from $19.95 to $49.95.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com