Bryan Bedford confirmed as new FAA administrator

Congress has confirmed Bryan Bedford as the new FAA administrator.

Bedford brings more than 35 years of aviation experience to the FAA, including 26 years as CEO of Republic Airways.

FAA officials noted he will work closely with Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy to build a new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system.

“I look forward to working with Secretary Duffy and admire his leadership and commitment to delivering this new system within the next three to four years,” Bedford said. “We’re building a modern, resilient FAA — one that embraces innovation and is ready for the future demands of aviation.”

Bedford will immediately begin visiting FAA facilities nationwide to meet employees, hear their perspectives, and better understand the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Building trust and delivering results together will be our focus,” he said.

Chris Rocheleau, who served as acting administrator, will transition to the role of deputy administrator.

For more information: FAA.gov