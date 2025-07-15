Garmin adds Oshkosh FISK arrival to navigation database

The iconic FISK arrival into EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is now a selectable arrival in the Garmin Navigation Database.

All FISK arrival transitions and runways are selectable on Garmin avionics, Garmin Pilot, and SmartCharts when updated to the newest 2507 database release, allowing for precise navigation along the FISK arrival to Oshkosh in 2025, company officials said.

While the FISK arrival includes a few VFR waypoints that are in typical navigation databases, it has never been fully coded as part of an official navigation database with the full detailed route until now, Garmin officials noted.

The route also includes details such as flying “‘the shoreline of Puckaway Lake” and “flying between Fisk Avenue and the Microwave Tower” when those transitions are selected.

Pilots can select any of the transitions on the FISK arrival, as well as runway transitions, to guide them along the route depicted in the Oshkosh NOTAM.

The arrival is available as a procedure in Garmin Navigation Databases, Garmin Pilot and SmartCharts. Pilots should still reference the Oshkosh Notice for full preflight planning, Garmin officials said.

To get the latest 2507 cycle update or purchase the Garmin Navigation Database, go to flyGarmin.com.