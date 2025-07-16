General Aviation News

Air Race Classic unveils 2026 route

The Air Race Classic (ARC), the longest-running all-women pilots’ cross-country air race in the United States, has unveiled the route for its 49th annual competition, set to take place June 23–26, 2026.

The 2026 race will highlight the aviation heritage and communities of Illinois, launching from St Louis Regional Airport (KALN) in East Alton, continuing through eight stops, then concluding at Mount Vernon Airport (KMVN).

Stops along the way include:

  • Frankfort, Kentucky (KFFT)
  • Spartanburg, South Carolina (KSPA)
  • Douglas, Georgia (KDQH)
  • Tanner, Alabama (KDCU)
  • McComb, Mississippi (KMCB)
  • Russellville, Arkansas (KRUE)
  • Atchison, Kanasa (K59)
  • Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin (KPDC)

The Air Race Classic brings together pilots of all experience levels — from college students to veteran racers — to test their skills and endurance over four days of racing, air race officials said.

For more information: AirRaceClassic.org

