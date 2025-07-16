New T-hangars in the works at KDLS

Construction is underway on two new T-hangar buildings at Columbia Gorge Regional Airport (KDLS) in The Dalles, Oregon.

Officials with private developer planecave note construction of the new hangars is nearly complete.

Being built adjacent to the existing T-hangar rows, the new buildings will include 18 individual T-hangars, aimed at individual general aviation aircraft owners.

“This project will not only expand the capacity to accommodate more aircraft but also provide pilots and owners with an affordable storage solution at a time when hangars are hard to come by,” said Thomas Richter, one of planecave’s principals.

The project goes hand-in-hand with the airport’s objectives to further commercial aviation and adjacent business park development.

“More airplanes means more maintenance business, more fuel sales, more infrastructure,” he adds. “This is good for everyone.”

T-hangars are in high demand across the nation due to a general lack of public funds for their construction. Developer planecave was founded by pilots Steve Jordan and Thomas Richter with the goal of addressing this shortage.

“Hangars are a great long-term, hands-off investment asset,” said Jordan. “Imagine self-storage on steroids and you get plane hangars. Pilots never give them up. They’re low maintenance. And waitlists are years-long all across the country. It’s an investor’s dream property.”

Planecave officials note construction at KDLS was delayed by changes in the federal government, particularly rule changes and layoffs within the Small Business Administration which facilitated the financing of the hangars. In addition, cost of materials rose significantly in the first quarter of 2025 due to import tariffs, placing further challenges on the progress, they added.

“It’s been a long road, but we’re close to completion despite all the wrenches thrown at everyone in construction and financing. We’re fortunate to have great partners in the city and the county, as well as local contractors who worked hard to make it all happen,” Jordan said.

Final completion date for the first building is slated to be late July, with the second building about a month after that.

Rental reservation applications are now being accepted by planecave.

For more information: planecave.com

