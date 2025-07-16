Picture of the Day: Wheels up

Gord McNulty submitted this photo and note: “A vintage Harvard Mark 4 trainer takes flight at the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association’s 40th anniversary open house and fly day in Tillsonburg, Ontario, on July 5, 2025. The all-volunteer organization, founded in 1985, has eight Harvards and one Yale in its collection.”

