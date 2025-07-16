TBO increase for Silent-7 propellers

The Silent-7 propeller on a Pilatus PC-12.

TBO for MT-Propeller’s Silent-7 propellers has been extended after recent inspections.

According to certification requirements, the propellers had to be inspected after 2,000 hours in service.

“The propellers showed basically no wear or abnormalities,” officials with the German company said. “Due to these excellent inspection results, the engineering team at MT-Propeller was able to increase the TBO for the 7-bladed propellers — presently installed on the Pilatus PC-12 series, the King Air 350 series and the Short Skyvan — to 3,600 hours or six years, whichever comes first.”

The Silent-7 propeller on a King Air 300.

The 7-blade Silent 7 propeller was introduced to the general aviation market in 2020 when it was certified on the Pilatus PC-12. It was approved for King Airs in early 2025.

MT-Propeller manufactures 30 certified models from 2-blade to 7-blade hydraulically controlled variable pitch propellers, for engines producing up to 5,000 hp, and 2-blade to 4-blade electrically controlled variable pitch propellers, for engines producing up to 350 hp, as well as 2-blade fixed pitch propellers.

The company holds more than 230 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the U.S. aircraft industry. More than 33,000 propeller systems with more than 115,000 blades are in service, according to company officials.

