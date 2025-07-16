Water in fuel brings down Piper

The pilot was attempting to takeoff from the airport in Clearwater, Florida, when the Piper PA-28-235’s engine lost total power about 100 to 200 feet above the runway.

He attempted to re-start the engine by switching the fuel selector from the right main tank to the left main tank, but the engine did not re-start.

He made a forced landing to a grassy area beyond the runway.

The airplane traveled down an embankment, struck a pole and a metal gate, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing and several engine mounts.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed the right main fuel tank was intact and fuel was observed in the tank.

When the fuel was drained from the tank’s quick drain valve, as well as the fuel strainer located on the lower fuselage, a large amount of water was drained prior to any fuel being drained. Water was also drained from the carburetor bowl and the drain plug was corroded.

The pilot told investigators that he performed a preflight inspection “per the checklists” and had drained fuel from both the left and right main fuel tanks prior to the flight. However, he did not drain the fuselage fuel strainer as part of the preflight inspection, which is required per the checklist.

According to the airplane’s pilot operating handbook (POH), “This strainer should be drained regularly to avoid the accumulation of water or sediment.”

The loss of engine power on takeoff was most likely due to water contamination in the available fuel supply.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper preflight inspection which resulted in a loss of engine power due to fuel contamination (water).

NTSB Identification: 192544

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This July 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.