Human Factors: A tragic celebration

It will sound callous, but there are some aviation accidents I read about where my first reaction is: Yeah, well, that served the pilot right.

But then there’s the other kind of accident. The kind that have me reaching for the Kleenex box even before I finish reading the report, much less having had time to think about it.

Today’s is such an accident.

It’s an emotional lightning rod that will zap you in the gut with the magnitude of the family tragedy for those aboard and those watching from the ground.

And while I certainly don’t want to add to the anguish of those survivors and witnesses, this accident raises a question that all new pilots should think about — and one that all flight instructors need to counsel their learners about.

So I’ve decided to take it on, and if anyone personally involved reads these words, please accept my deepest condolences, and understand my desire is only to use your tragedy as a tool to prevent similar ones happening to other families in the future.

A Spoiled Celebration

The crash itself is, sad to say, garden variety — at least statistically. A stall on an aborted landing attempt in a late 1970s model Cessna 172, exacerbated by a too-fast flap retraction that doomed the airplane as it clawed its way back into the sky. The pilot is killed and his three passengers are seriously injured.

Now the Kleenex part. The injured passengers are three of the pilot’s four young sons. The other son and the pilot’s wife were on the ground watching it all.

It was toward the end of a family fun day on the Fourth of July. Earlier, in the first of two sorties, the pilot took his wife and their youngest son on a local sight-seeing tour. The accident happened at the end of a second sortie, with the couple’s remaining three children getting their turn to see the world from aloft.

It was a celebration, you see. The family was marking an aviation milestone three years in the making. Dad had just gotten his private pilot certificate and he was marking the occasion by taking the whole family aloft on the same day, making them his first passengers.

The Accident Sequence

It’s a mystery why the pilot aborted the landing of the day’s second sortie. A witness reported the approach was “squirrely,” but the touchdown was around the thousand-footers, and looked fine from the flightline.

But on the flight deck, one of the children later reported that there was a loud “pop,” and the airplane began to shudder. The pilot “cussed,” then he makes the bad call that will cost him his life.

Already planted on the ground, he throttles up to abort the landing, taking off with “full barn door” flaps, according to one witness. The plane doesn’t want to climb. It drifts off centerline and heads toward buildings. The nose is high. Then, apparently, the pilot retracts his flaps — all at once. The plane stalls, rolls onto its back at about 60 feet AGL, and plunges to the ground between buildings.

The three children on board survive. But their father is killed in the crash.

The aftermath of the accident. (Photo from NTSB docket)



The Pilot

The pilot was a 39-year-old male, with a third class medical and a total flight time of 71.2 hours. All his time was in the same make and model as the accident airplane. He had received his private pilot certificate 15 days before the accident and the pair of sorties was his first flying since receiving his certificate.

The pilot’s logbook. (Photo from the NSTB docket)

Training Issues?

The NTSB, quite naturally, dug into the pilot’s training records.

His training took place at two different flight schools over a period of three years and was spread across seven different flight instructors.

I don’t find the number of instructors all that alarming, given the total length of his training time. Instructors have short shelf lives, at least the airline-bound ones, which are most of them nowadays. I occasionally have CFI candidates who have had nearly that many instructors over the course of a one-year accelerated program. And at least he had the benefit of different viewpoints.

One of the pilot’s CFIs reported that the pilot had issues holding the nose down during go-arounds, but the NTSB also talked to the issuing examiner, who reported no issues with any maneuvers — including go-arounds — on the check ride.

Analysis & Discussion

I don’t think the nature of the accident needs discussion. Nor the course of training.

Instead, what this tragedy got me thinking about is this: When is it appropriate for a newly minted pilot to take up their first passenger or passengers? And should such first flights ever be “full houses,” carrying the maximum number of people?

I dug out my dusty old first logbook. I have five, not because I have tens of thousands of hours, but because for many years I used the now-extinct Flywrite Systems logbooks that featured a full page to write notes about each flight, sort of a diary and logbook all in one. Looking at the first one, I wanted to see how soon after earning my private pilot ticket I took up my first passenger.

Unfortunately, I didn’t record my first passenger, or any passengers, in my early logbooks like I do now.

But I know for a fact that I took my father on a cross-country flight from Northern Colorado up into Wyoming to visit my aunt. And while there, I took her up over Cody, Wyoming, so she could see her hometown from the air. It was crazy turbulent, but my indestructible Aunt Bertha had a blast and was laughing and babbling the whole time.

By that point I had over 130 hours, had done my multi training (the order was different back then) and was time-building toward commercial and instrument tickets.

Did I take anyone else up before that? I honestly don’t recall. Maybe. Maybe not.

But that was just pure happenstance.

Because literally the day after I got my certificate, according to the faded pages of the 44-year-old logbook, I flew from Durango, Colorado, to Moab, Utah, to visit my high school crush, hoping to get her into the airplane, but that mission failed.

But had the young lady (and her mother) been less cautious, I — testerone-infused and 19 years old, and now a PILOT — wouldn’t have thought twice about taking a passenger up literally the day after I got my private pilot certificate.

Which then, as now, would have been fully legal and is nearly a pilot tradition. A right of passage.

But is it smart?

I confess, I am torn. But I did wince, then shook my head, when I read that this crash happened celebrating a new certificate.

I still recall what the examiner said to me when he handed me my private pilot certificate (they were cardstock back then — you got your actual certificate on the spot, not a temporary one). He said, “Congratulations, son. Here’s your license to learn.”

At the time, of course, I was thinking: What do you mean learn? I just passed the test! I don’t need to learn anything more… Oh, but there was so much more to learn, as I would discover as my hours built.

And because I was given a license to learn all those decades ago, I go on learning everyday.

The Takeaway

What can we learn from this accident?

I think the minimum takeaway is that, as a community, we need to talk about what level of real-world experience makes us worthy of carrying non-pilot passengers. This is one of those areas where — perhaps — what is legal is not necessarily what is smart.

Don’t get me wrong. I do NOT favor any regulation on this, for lots of reasons, including the fact that a number that’s right for one person is almost certainly a wrong number for another. But passenger-worthiness should perhaps fall into the kinds of things pilots set personal minimums for.

So, if you are a new student pilot closing in on your private pilot ticket, you owe it to your loved ones to make an honest assessment of what you think it takes to be passenger ready — in terms of real-world experience, not in terms of the regulations.

And I challenge you to think of it this way: If it were some other pilot, not you, how much experience would you want that pilot to have before you would entrust your loved ones to them? And why would you demand less of yourself?

If you are a rusty pilot, ask yourself if you really think three touch-and-gos does the trick? Or do you need a little more time with the stick?

If you are an instructor, I think you have a moral and professional obligation to at least broach the subject with your learners, and encourage them to reflect on the risks and benefits — just as they would with any other kind of aeronautical decision making.

Finally, all certificated pilots, I invite you to share your experiences with the new members of our club. How soon did you take your first passenger — or passengers — up? How did it go?

For my fellow “older” aviators, knowing what you know now with your licenses to learn, if you were transported back in time, would you make the same decision you made back then?

The Numbers

Want to read more? Download the NTSB’s final report here or view the items on docket here.