North Dakota college to launch aviation maintenance program in fall 2025

Pictured, from left to right, are Darren Hall, VP Business Development Fargo Jet Center, Gary Kwasniewski, FAA Aviation Safety Inspector, Nathan Cowan, NDSCS Program Coordinator, Terry Marohl, dean of transportation at NDSCS, Joshua Rychener, FAA Aviation Safety Inspector, and Todd Roth, FAA Frontline Operations Manager.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) has received its FAA Part 147 Air Agency Certificate, formally authorizing the college to train the next generation of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs).

The certificate, presented during a brief ceremony held June 25, 2025, inside the AMT Program Hangar, marks the final milestone in a 12-month application, inspection, and approval process.

“With this certificate in hand, we can give students a direct, affordable pathway into one of the fastest-growing careers in aviation,” said Nathan Cowan, Aircraft Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program Coordinator. “Our students will graduate workforce-ready and in high demand.”

Set to launch in fall 2025, the program is the only FAA-certified offering of its kind in North Dakota, according to college officials, who note instruction will take place in both the classroom and at the AMT Program Hangar in collaboration with Fargo Jet Center.

For more information: NDSCS.edu/Aviation