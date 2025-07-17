SkyVoice Alert enhanced with new 1,000 foot range

HolyMicro, an aviation safety equipment manufacturer, is introducing a new 1,000-foot-range version of its SkyVoice Alert system.

Building on the SkyVoice Alert 500, the extended-range version is designed to deliver heightened situational awareness for general aviation pilots during critical takeoff and landing operations, company officials explain.

The SkyVoice Alert 500 utilizes a 590 foot range LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to measure Above Ground Level (AGL) and during takeoff and landing operations, company officials explained. This system provides “Check Gear” warnings from 560 feet AGL until the landing gear is down and locked.

Pilots can customize audio announcements at various AGL altitudes, including 500, 400, 300, 200, and 100 feet, with the option to include personalized reminders. For a smooth and safe touchdown, additional precise callouts are available at 70, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10, 5, 2, and 1 AGL, company officials added.

The SkyVoice Alert offers a suite of customizable reminders, including: Checklist, Check Gear, Clearance, Flaps, LC GUMPS, Prop, Pump, Speed, Check Fuel Flow, Check Power and Prop Mixture Cowl Flaps. It also gives elapsed-time based reminders like Check Tank, Check Fuel, Check Carb Heat, and more.

All of HolyMicro’s aviation safety products — including the SkyVoice Alert, the SkyVoice Glassy Guide for seaplanes, and the Absolute AoA System — are FAA-approved under the NORSEE (Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment) program, making them eligible for use in a wide range of general aviation aircraft without complex certification hurdles.



For more information: HolyMicro.com